"He was just assaulted" - Booker T on brutal backstage fight between two ex-WWE stars

Booker T has hit back at former WWE star Rene Dupree, who recently criticized Goldberg's in-ring work. The two-time Hall of Famer opened up about a backstage fight between Dupree and Bob Holly, where the former didn't defend himself at all.

The WWE legend revealed that Holly assaulted Dupree all the way out of the building.

"This is the same guy that - like, I said, I hate talking about stuff like this, but when you put yourself out there, I got to... Goldberg is a friend of mine, so I got to defend him on this. I've always been fond of Rene Dupree but when I hear him talk about it this many years later, I'm very surprised," said Booker T.

"This is the same guy Bob Holly beat up - I wouldn't even call it beating up, he was just assaulted. He didn't even try to fight back. Beat him through the locker room, all the way out the back door, out of the building. And he never tried once to fight back."

Booker T also narrated other instances where Dupree was hazed by other WWE Superstars but didn't fight back.

Bob Holly and Rene Dupree backstage fight in WWE

hardcore holly is the big shot pic.twitter.com/hBANOT7iY9 — Ty (@Ty_pls) August 10, 2021

Dupree and Holly were riding together back in the day in WWE and the former took Holly's rental car as he was under 25 years of age and couldn't get one. Dupree got a speeding ticket which Holly didn't notice, and he had to go to court.

In a match at a live event, Holly legitimately hit Dupree and the "assault," as Booker T called it, continued backstage.

Jim Ross, who was in WWE at the time, said that it was Holly's way of disciplining Dupree.

"You never want, as an administrator, to endorse Marshall law on your locker room, but there sometimes are occasions, where you have to reluctantly look the other way for a few seconds, and that was one of those situations where, that was a house show that Bob was disciplining Rene, but you don’t endorse it," said Jim Ross.

Dupree was in from 2002 to 2007, while Holly was with the company from the mid-90s until 2009.

