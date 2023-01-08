"This b*tch was like a sugar baby" – Rene Dupree says WWE Diva was dating two guys at the same time

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently recalled how he found out that one of his female colleagues was dating two men simultaneously.

Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002. About a year later, he made his main roster debut. After having a four-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, the 39-year-old went back to developmental in 2007, where he briefly shared the FCW locker room with Brooke Adams before requesting his release and leaving the company.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree recalled finding out that his then FCW co-worker Brooke Adams was dating two men simultaneously.

"So, I was in FCW at the time she was dating, remember Dan Rodimer... I was living in Houston... And I was living in Spring... So, after I did like a week or so in FCW, I drove to Tampa all the way from Houston... So, I get to my house in Spring and I join up to LA Fitness. As I get in there, you know how you have to right out like what you do for a living, your employment. I said WWE and this guy is reading and is like, 'oh, you know Brooke Adams? Yeah, that's my girlfriend," he said. [2:00:27 - 2:01:40]

The former World Tag Team Champion was surprised by what the LA Fitness employee said. Hence, Dupree had a brief chat with him.

"I go, 'really?! Your girlfriend!' I go, 'I just saw her in Florida.' [The guy says] 'yeah, we're playing phone tags. So, this b*tch was like a sugar baby working all these guys because she was dating Rodimer and she had a boyfriend who was managing LA Fitness in Spring where she's from," Dupree added. [2:01:41 - 2:01:55]

Rene Dupree commented on Brooke Adams' attitude in WWE

Brooke Adams spent nearly a year in the Stamford-based company, during which she appeared on ECW as part of Extreme Exposé. However, the group disbanded in 2007, and Adams was released from her contract.

During an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, the former tag team champion answered a fan's question about Brooke Adams' attitude.

"I'll just say it like this. She was like a 10/10 super hot but she knew it. I'm just gonna leave it like that. She was hot. Still is," he said. [26:51 - 27:04]

