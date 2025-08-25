  • home icon
Roman Reigns reunites with Bloodline member on RAW; offers advice

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 25, 2025 21:26 GMT
Reigns will be in action at Clash in Paris this weekend. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns reunited with a Bloodline member on tonight's episode of WWE RAW and gave him important advice ahead of his title match this Sunday at Clash in Paris. The Tribal Chief will be squaring off against Bronson Reed in a singles match at the premium live event this weekend in France.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight at the PLE on August 31. Roman Reigns complimented Uso for always looking out for everybody else, but said that the 40-year-old needed to capture the title again at Clash in Paris for himself.

"Who cares about the help? You've helped enough people, trust me. I'm the one who can say that the most. You've helped me, you've helped our family, you've helped this locker room, you've helped this company. Go out there and do it for you. Smash em all, and take it to your household. That is the only thing that matters, man. It ain't about being one of the boys, it ain't about making friends. It is about capturing these moments and locking in our legacy," Roman Reigns said.
Only time will tell if Jey Uso can emerge victorious at WWE Clash in Paris and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

