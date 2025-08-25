Major superstar will replace Naomi as WWE Women's World Champion, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Naomi vacating the WWE Women's World Championship due to pregnancy raises an interesting question about who will take her place. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this could create an opportunity for one of the most popular names on the roster to rise again.
The star being talked about is Rhea Ripley, who has been out of the world title scene for the last few months. However, Bill Apter believes that the time is right for her to reclaim her spot at the top of the roster. Given her outrageous popularity among WWE fans, Apter thinks she would be the ideal choice to hold the title.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:
"Now that Naomi has relinquished the world championship on the women's end of it, maybe they can find a way for them to bring Rhea Ripley back to the forefront. Because she is now having a feud with Asuka and IYO SKY and all that, and it seems like they moved her, I don't know, down a level. And I think if they have a tournament to crown a new (...) World Champion, this might be a good thing to get Rhea Ripley up a few notches again."
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long congratulated Naomi
While Naomi's departure could pave the way for Rhea Ripley's rise, the former's pregnancy has been the bigger news lately.
Teddy Long was also among the many who congratulated Naomi on her pregnancy. On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:
"Congratulations to her, man. 'Cause you know she is another hard worker too, but you know you still got that family life too, and for her to decide to wanna do that and take some time off, and you know have a kid or whatever... 'Cause I think she is pretty good shape right now, and if she needed to retire, I think she'd be okay, so that's good for them. Congratulations to both of them," Long said.
It remains to be seen what is next for Naomi in WWE.
