Major superstar will replace Naomi as WWE Women's World Champion, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Naomi vacating the WWE Women's World Championship due to pregnancy raises an interesting question about who will take her place. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this could create an opportunity for one of the most popular names on the roster to rise again.

Ad

The star being talked about is Rhea Ripley, who has been out of the world title scene for the last few months. However, Bill Apter believes that the time is right for her to reclaim her spot at the top of the roster. Given her outrageous popularity among WWE fans, Apter thinks she would be the ideal choice to hold the title.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

Ad

Trending

"Now that Naomi has relinquished the world championship on the women's end of it, maybe they can find a way for them to bring Rhea Ripley back to the forefront. Because she is now having a feud with Asuka and IYO SKY and all that, and it seems like they moved her, I don't know, down a level. And I think if they have a tournament to crown a new (...) World Champion, this might be a good thing to get Rhea Ripley up a few notches again."

Ad

Watch the full video below:

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long congratulated Naomi

While Naomi's departure could pave the way for Rhea Ripley's rise, the former's pregnancy has been the bigger news lately.

Teddy Long was also among the many who congratulated Naomi on her pregnancy. On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:

"Congratulations to her, man. 'Cause you know she is another hard worker too, but you know you still got that family life too, and for her to decide to wanna do that and take some time off, and you know have a kid or whatever... 'Cause I think she is pretty good shape right now, and if she needed to retire, I think she'd be okay, so that's good for them. Congratulations to both of them," Long said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for Naomi in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More