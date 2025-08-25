WWE veteran comments on Naomi's major recent decision, mentions possible retirement (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Naomi recently vacated the Women's World Championship owing to her real-life pregnancy, prompting much discussion in the pro-wrestling community. Hall of Famer Teddy Long has now commented on the topic, congratulating her.
Naomi's reign as the Women's World Champion lasted just 36 days before she decided to relinquish her title due to her pregnancy. While her future is uncertain for now, she will likely be back in the world title picture once she returns. According to Teddy Long, Naomi could even retire at this point without it being a bad outcome.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"Congratulations to her, man. 'Cause you know she is another hard worker too, but you know you still got that family life too, and for her to decide to wanna do that and take some time off, and you know have a kid or whatever... 'Cause I think she is pretty good shape right now, and if she needed to retire, I think she'd be okay, so that's good for them. Congratulations to both of them," Long said.
Another WWE star also congratulated Naomi on her pregnancy in a cheeky way
Stephanie Vaquer, who was likely going to be facing Naomi at Clash in Paris 2025 before the sudden turn of events, recently made a post on Instagram congratulating the latter on her pregnancy.
In the post, Stephanie cheekily mentioned how the baby might have saved Naomi from losing her title in a fight with her. She wrote:
"I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way ❤️. Someday I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the title in Paris 🙃☺️😆. Enjoy this new chapter, I know you’re going to be a great mom, Chiquita. I’m already ready for Paris and I’ll be here, waiting for you whenever you decide to come back 💪🔥@trinity_fatu [Naomi]❤️."
As of now, Naomi has taken a break from WWE to focus on her pregnancy.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.