Major WWE star claims Naomi “escaped” her with pregnancy announcement

WWE Superstar Naomi announced her pregnancy and vacated the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW. A popular star recently claimed that the announcement let The Glow escape from her.Former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer won a 20 Woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution to punch her ticket to a Women's World Championship match at Clash in Paris. Had Naomi not relinquished the gold and had successfully defended it against IYO SKY on the August 11 edition of the red brand, she would most likely have wrestled Vaquer at the upcoming premium live event. However, the match against SKY was called off as the former champion was not medically cleared to step inside the squared circle.Earlier today, Stephanie Vaquer took to her Instagram account to send a passive-aggressive message to Naomi. On one hand, she congratulated the wrestling couple on the pregnancy, but on the other, Stephanie also claimed that it allowed The Glow to escape her and avoid losing the Women's World Championship to her at WWE Clash in Paris.&quot;I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way ❤️. Someday I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the title in Paris 🙃☺️😆. Enjoy this new chapter, I know you’re going to be a great mom, Chiquita. I’m already ready for Paris and I’ll be here, waiting for you whenever you decide to come back 💪🔥@trinity_fatu [Naomi]❤️,&quot; she wrote.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns sends a message to Naomi and Jimmy Uso following the pregnancy announcementRoman Reigns took to his Instagram account to share his real-time reaction to the pregnancy announcement on Monday Night RAW. Speaking in a video, the 40-year-old sent a message to the fellow real-life members of The Bloodline.The Tribal Chief joked about Jimmy Uso having the youngest child now. Reigns pointed out that his children are now in school. He congratulated the couple and expressed his love for them.&quot;Well. Time to start over. Looks like he's got the youngest now. I don't got the babies. We're in school. We're good. We're starting to empty our house out. He's gotta start back over. That's awesome. Congrats, I love both y'all. It's a blessing to have our family continue to grow. Nothing like it. This is completely God-sent. Congrats guys. Love y'all,&quot; Reigns said.Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night RAW earlier this week to help Jimmy's twin brother, Jey Uso, defeat Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules Match. The OTC took out Breakker and Bronson Reed before setting up a singles match with The Auszilla for WWE Clash in Paris.