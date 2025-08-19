  • home icon
  Roman Reigns sends heartwarming message to Jimmy Uso and Naomi after the couple announce pregnancy

Roman Reigns sends heartwarming message to Jimmy Uso and Naomi after the couple announce pregnancy

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 19, 2025 23:40 GMT
Roman Reigns (left) Jimmy Uso and Naomi (right) [Picture credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns sent a heartwarming message to fellow WWE Superstars and real-life Bloodline members, Jimmy Uso and Naomi. The wrestling couple is expecting their first child together.

The revelation about the pregnancy was made on Monday Night RAW via a clip from What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon with The Glow inside the ring waiting to address the WWE Universe. She relinquished her Women's World Championship during the segment and promised to win back the title once she returned to the squared circle.

Earlier today, Roman Reigns took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself reacting to the couple breaking the news. The OTC sent a heartwarming message to congratulate Jimmy Uso and Naomi on the news and expressed his love for them.

"Well. Time to start over. Looks like he's got the youngest now. I don't got the babies. We're in school. We're good. We're starting to empty our house out. He's gotta start back over. That's awesome. Congrats, I love both y'all. It's a blessing to have our family continue to grow. Nothing like it. This is completely God-sent. Congrats guys. Love you'll," Reigns said.
WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Roman Reigns took out The Vision on his WWE RAW return

After Naomi vacated the Women's World Championship on RAW, Jey Uso locked horns against Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules Match in the main event. The YEET Master nearly had the bout won when Big Bronson Reed pulled the referee out of the ring and started attacking Uso. LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk also got involved.

However, it was Roman Reigns' return that proved to be decisive. The OTC hit Bron Breakker with a Spear and Bronson Reed with a Superman Punch before throwing Breakker back inside the squared circle, allowing Jey Uso to nail his opponent with the Uso Splash through a table for the win.

Jey Uso will now compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. Meanwhile, Reigns is likely to wrestle "Big" Bronson Reed in a singles match at the premium live event on August 31.

