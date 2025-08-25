John Cena & 2 other current WWE stars allegedly attended Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday party

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon celebrated his birthday recently. He turned 80 years old on Saturday, August 23.
McMahon has not been a part of the company since he walked away in January 2024, when Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him for s*xual assault and trafficking. Despite that, he remains in touch with a lot of the people he worked with over the years in WWE.
After he was spotted having lunch with Bruce Prichard, JBL, and Gerald Brisco, Vince McMahon reportedly also threw a grand party to celebrate his 80th birthday. According to PWInsider, the former WWE Chairman held a celebration at New York City's Gotham Hall.
Many current and former superstars were allegedly there, including the aforementioned Prichard, JBL, and Brisco. John Cena and The Undertaker, both of whom have been close to McMahon, attended the party. Among the names mentioned in PWInsider's report, Sheamus and R-Truth were the other active WWE stars who were there.
Here is a list of the reported guests:
- John Cena
- Kane
- The Undertaker
- Michelle McCool
- Bruce Prichard
- JBL
- Gerald Brisco
- Sheamus
- R-Truth
- Shane McMahon
- Sgt. Slaughter
Other wrestlers were seemingly there as well, but they haven't been mentioned. Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee had attended Vince McMahon's birthday celebration in 2022, a month after he initially resigned from WWE.
Vince McMahon recently spoke about WWE legend Hulk Hogan following his passing
Vince McMahon gave a rare interview as part of TMZ's The Real Hulk Hogan documentary, where he spoke about his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer.
Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away aged 71 on July 24. McMahon stated that the news was a "blow to his heart" and claimed The Hulkster was like family to him. He also expressed anger at the reception the WWE legend got during his final appearance in the company.
Hulk Hogan appeared alongside Jimmy Hart on the Netflix premiere of Monday Night RAW on January 6, but was booed out of the building by the WWE fans in Los Angeles, California. Vince McMahon said that he deserved a better reception that day:
"I was angry. He deserved much more," he said.
McMahon has maintained relationships with many WWE legends from Hogan's era, with Sgt. Salughter being among the reported guests at his aforementioned birthday party.