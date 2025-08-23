WATCH: Vince McMahon spotted in public after having lunch with 3 WWE veterans

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been going viral on social media platforms today. The 79-year-old legend resigned from the TKO Group, the new parent company of World Wrestling Entertainment, to which McMahon sold his company.He resigned and severed all ties with the company after becoming entangled in a serious lawsuit involving Janel Grant, a former WWE employee.Meanwhile, a video has been going viral since August 23, 2025. Vince McMahon was spotted in public in New York City, leaving a restaurant with all-time WWE allies JBL, Bruce Prichard, and Gerald Brisco.McMahon was seen hopping into the backseat of the car and leaving, as he had met with a near-fatal car accident last month. The 79-year-old also made an appearance on TMZ's special video about Hulk Hogan, following his passing away.Ex-WWE employee recalls being &quot;in a car&quot; with Vince McMahonSpeaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long, former legendary referee Jimmy Korderas remembered being in a car with Vince McMahon.Jimmy recalled one time he closed his eyes while the ex-boss drove the car.&quot;He hasn't drove me around anywhere but I've been in a car with him before. I've been on a plane with him over to Iraq.&quot; Jimmy continued, &quot;I just closed my eyes.&quot;Brock Lesnar's name was alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit, and his return to the Stamford-based promotion has raised questions among the fans about the potential comeback of former chairman Vince McMahon.Though troubles with the 79-year-old legend seem more serious and tangled compared to The Beast Incarnate, who made his shocking comeback at SummerSlam 2025 night two and launched an attack on John Cena. The arch-rivals are likely to compete in a singles match at the next PLE after Clash in Paris.It will be interesting to see whether Vince McMahon makes another appearance at the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.