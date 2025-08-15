Ex-WE employee shares terrifying truth about Vince McMahon's driving (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee and official Jimmy Korderas recently spoke about Vince McMahon's driving skills. He worked in the company under the McMahon regime for over two decades.

Mr. McMahon was recently involved in a car crash in Connecticut. The news came in just hours before Hulk Hogan's untimely passing. The 79-year-old was driving on the highway when his Bentley rammed into a couple of cars. He was later released on a $500 bond. However, McMahon needs to appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis and panel members Bill Apter and Teddy Long, special guest Jimmy Korderas mentioned that he had been in a car with Vince McMahon during his time with the WWE. Korderas also recalled being on a plane to Iraq for a show with the former boss. The veteran referee suggested that he was sometimes afraid during these car rides. Sharing his thoughts on the boss' driving skills, Jimmy said that he once closed his eyes while Vince was driving.

"He hasn't drove me around anywhere but I've been in a car with him before. I've been on a plane with him over to Iraq." Jimmy continued, "I just closed my eyes." [From 0:20 onwards]

Vince McMahon has slowly started reappearing in public after the Janel Grant lawsuit. He was recently featured in a TMZ documentary on Hulk Hogan. The former CEO took some questions on the legend and even expressed his disappointment at being omitted from WWE programming to honor the Hulkster.

Vince also spoke about the current state of affairs in WWE and how he would have done some things differently.

