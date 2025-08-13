  • home icon
  Vince McMahon upset after being omitted by WWE

Vince McMahon upset after being omitted by WWE

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 13, 2025 07:56 GMT
Vince McMahon is the former chairman of WWE [Image credits: Triple H
Vince McMahon is the former chairman of WWE [Image credits: Triple H's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE's co-founder, Vince McMahon, recently opened up on being upset after he was not invited by the Stamford-based promotion for a major program related to the late, great Hulk Hogan. The company has been paying tribute to The Hulkster almost every week since his unfortunate passing.

Hulk Hogan was one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The WWE legend put professional wrestling on the map alongside Vince McMahon in the 1980s. The Hulkster, unfortunately, passed away on July 24, 2025, at 71. Since then, the Triple H-led creative team has been paying tribute to the legend during their shows, including a ten-bell salute, which was attended by the current roster and several legendary names.

A clip from TMZ's documentary, The Real Hulk Hogan, has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the host highlighted that Vince McMahon was not invited by WWE for Hulk Hogan's ten bell salute despite the history and friendship between the two. The host also wondered if McMahon was having a lot of mixed emotions after being omitted by the Stamford-based promotion.

Mr. McMahon then agreed with the host, saying that he wasn't happy about not being invited.

"It struck me that way as well," he said.

Check out the clip of the interview uploaded by a fan on X/Twitter below:

B. Brian Blair revealed what Vince McMahon did at WWE legend Hulk Hogan's funeral

During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, wrestling veteran B. Brian Blair revealed that Vince McMahon gave a two-minute speech at WWE legend Hulk Hogan's funeral, during which McMahon got everybody up on their feet for a standing ovation for The Hulkster.

"He spoke for I would say a minute, two minutes, probably two minutes, and he got everybody up for a standing ovation for Terry, and then he got the whole place going, 'Hogan! Hogan! Hogan!' It was awesome, Vince was awesome, he was excellent, and it was heartfelt from Vince."

According to several reports, Vince McMahon could come back into the wrestling business in the future. It will be interesting to see what Mr. McMahon has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.

