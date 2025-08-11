Vince McMahon Started a Chant at Hulk Hogan's Funeral, B. Brian Blair Reveals (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon made a short speech at Hulk Hogan's funeral in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. In an exclusive interview, legendary wrestler B. Brian Blair disclosed details about the former WWE Chairman's brief appearance.
Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack. The two-time Hall of Famer was WWE's marquee attraction when Blair worked for the company from 1985 to 1988.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blair revealed that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H socialized with guests at the service. McMahon, by contrast, only stayed for a few minutes to give his speech.
"I don't think people were surprised," Blair said about McMahon's appearance. "They weren't sure he was there because he didn't really hang out with anybody, whereas Hunter [Triple H] did. It was very nice of the WWE. They brought many, many, many of the boys, and they treated us like gold." [10:26 – 10:48]
According to Blair, Vince McMahon started a chant in Hogan's honor after paying an "awesome" tribute to the WWE icon:
"He spoke for I would say a minute, two minutes, probably two minutes, and he got everybody up for a standing ovation for Terry, and then he got the whole place going, 'Hogan! Hogan! Hogan!' It was awesome, Vince was awesome, he was excellent, and it was heartfelt from Vince." [10:54 – 11:19]
B. Brian Blair compares Vince McMahon to former US President
In 2024, Vince McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO amid misconduct allegations. The 79-year-old recently founded a new investment firm, 14TH & I, which focuses on sports, media, and entertainment.
B. Brian Blair noticed during the funeral that McMahon closely resembled former US President Ronald Reagan after changing his look:
"To be honest with you, the next time you look at Vince, you gotta tell me if he does not look like Ronald Reagan. He reminds me so much of Ronald Reagan right now, it's unbelievable, as he's aged slowly, but he looks very good for his age. He's got a birthday coming up on August 24. He'll be 80 years old. He looks tremendous, really does." [11:20 – 11:41]
Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident on the same day that Hogan passed away. A victim in the crash later claimed that police were following the former WWE boss at the time the incident occurred.
