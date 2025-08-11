Vince McMahon Started a Chant at Hulk Hogan's Funeral, B. Brian Blair Reveals (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon made a short speech at Hulk Hogan's funeral in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. In an exclusive interview, legendary wrestler B. Brian Blair disclosed details about the former WWE Chairman's brief appearance.

Ad

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack. The two-time Hall of Famer was WWE's marquee attraction when Blair worked for the company from 1985 to 1988.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blair revealed that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H socialized with guests at the service. McMahon, by contrast, only stayed for a few minutes to give his speech.

Ad

Trending

"I don't think people were surprised," Blair said about McMahon's appearance. "They weren't sure he was there because he didn't really hang out with anybody, whereas Hunter [Triple H] did. It was very nice of the WWE. They brought many, many, many of the boys, and they treated us like gold." [10:26 – 10:48]

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

According to Blair, Vince McMahon started a chant in Hogan's honor after paying an "awesome" tribute to the WWE icon:

"He spoke for I would say a minute, two minutes, probably two minutes, and he got everybody up for a standing ovation for Terry, and then he got the whole place going, 'Hogan! Hogan! Hogan!' It was awesome, Vince was awesome, he was excellent, and it was heartfelt from Vince." [10:54 – 11:19]

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Blair's thoughts on Donald Trump's letter and Triple H's speech at the memorial service.

B. Brian Blair compares Vince McMahon to former US President

In 2024, Vince McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO amid misconduct allegations. The 79-year-old recently founded a new investment firm, 14TH & I, which focuses on sports, media, and entertainment.

Ad

B. Brian Blair noticed during the funeral that McMahon closely resembled former US President Ronald Reagan after changing his look:

"To be honest with you, the next time you look at Vince, you gotta tell me if he does not look like Ronald Reagan. He reminds me so much of Ronald Reagan right now, it's unbelievable, as he's aged slowly, but he looks very good for his age. He's got a birthday coming up on August 24. He'll be 80 years old. He looks tremendous, really does." [11:20 – 11:41]

Ad

Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident on the same day that Hogan passed away. A victim in the crash later claimed that police were following the former WWE boss at the time the incident occurred.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!