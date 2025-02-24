  • home icon
  Why did WWE and Vince McMahon block Janel Grant's amended lawsuit? Exploring the reason

Why did WWE and Vince McMahon block Janel Grant's amended lawsuit? Exploring the reason

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 24, 2025 15:13 GMT
WWE and Vince McMahon recently blocked Janel Grant
Vince McMahon is the former chairman of WWE. [Images via WWE.com]

For over a year now, WWE and Vince McMahon have been involved in a lawsuit filed by a former employee. In January 2024, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, alleging sexual harassment, trafficking, and emotional abuse. However, she is still awaiting her day in court. Recently, Grant tried to file an amended lawsuit but was opposed by Vince, Laurinaitis, and WWE. The question is, why?

The answer to that question has to do with the timeline of the events. Vince McMahon's lawyers have reportedly sent a 23-page response regarding Grant's amended lawsuit. They pointed out that the last date for her to amend the lawsuit was June 11, 2024, and that Grant's team had filed it 230 days after the deadline had passed. Grant's team argued that her case was ''on hold'' for almost a year. However, McMahon's lawyer denied the claim, alleging that the pause was for six months and that Grant's legal team could have filed for an amendment on December 11.

The amended lawsuit features more allegations and details, including alleged screenshots, voice recordings, and photos sent to Grant by Vince McMahon. As for WWE, the Stamford-based company, too, has responded with a 10-page document, stating that Grant and her team cannot point to any piece of information that suggests a "greater particularity.''

"Grant does not, because she cannot, point to a single piece of information supposedly constituting 'greater particularity' that she could not have included in an amended complaint before the court-ordered deadline expired." [H/T: PWInsider]
WWE and Vince McMahon are reportedly pushing for the case to be moved to arbitration

Regarding the case, WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis are reportedly pushing for it to be moved to arbitration. In other words, they would like to settle the dispute outside of a courtroom in privacy with a neutral third party. On the other hand, Janel Grant's lawyers remain resolute in granting their client her day in court.

The case resumed on December 11, 2024, right after Vince settled his federal court case. Since then, there has been little to no information regarding the proceedings outside the new amendment. It will be interesting to see how this case progresses.

Edited by Yash Mittal
