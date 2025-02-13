Major update on Vince McMahon allegations - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 13, 2025 07:59 GMT
A recent report has shed light on allegations against WWE co-founder Vince McMahon in the Janel Grant lawsuit. The report mentioned what the former CEO's lawyer had to say about the case.

Vince McMahon has been an integral part of World Wrestling Entertainment. However, the former WWE boss became a part of a major controversy as he was accused of sexual misconduct by his former employee, Janel Grant, in 2024. Following these allegations, it was reported that the Federal Prosecutors were also looking into Vince allegedly covering the claims by paying off a hefty amount.

However, Mr. McMahon recently revealed on social media that the issue emerged due to accounting errors. He had settled his case with the SEC, and Vince also agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle the criminal charges against him.

According to the latest report by The New York Post, Vince McMahon's lawyer, Robert W. Allen, revealed that Federal Prosecutors have dropped the investigation into whether the former WWE boss paid a hefty amount to cover up the allegations against him, and no charges will be filed against him.

"This is simply the result of an appeal of a procedural matter that was argued five months ago,” Allen told The Post. “We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges." [H/T New York Post]

Vince McMahon recently made a public appearance at the Super Bowl 2025. It remains to be seen if he will ever return to the world of professional wrestling.

Edited by Angana Roy
