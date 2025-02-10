Vince McMahon spotted at the Super Bowl; looks unrecognizable

Vince McMahon's life has been a subject of controversy in recent years. Despite this, he was seen at the Super Bowl tonight.

The 59th annual Super Bowl is being held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are the two teams playing in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are no strangers to the Super Bowl, having won it last year as well.

However, this year, things aren't going well for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, as they are down 34 points in the third quarter at the time of writing this article and are looking down the barrel of a major loss.

Trending

Given the occasion, several celebrities, like Taylor Swift and Donald Trump, have come to watch the event. Even Vince McMahon attended the Super Bowl this year. A fan shared a picture of the former WWE Chairman at the Super Bowl. Vince looked almost unrecognizable with his new appearance. This was a rare public appearance for McMahon.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Check out the image below:

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Janel Grant's lawyer which resulted in the former Chairman being ousted from the Stamford-based promotion. The details of the lawsuit sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback