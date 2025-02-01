  • home icon
  WWE
  Brock Lesnar named in amended complaints against Vince McMahon; alleged details disclosed

Brock Lesnar named in amended complaints against Vince McMahon; alleged details disclosed

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 01, 2025 04:19 GMT
The star has been named (Credit: Brock Lesnar)
Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE for a while (Credit: WWE.com)

New details have emerged in Janel Grant's lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, and Brock Lesnar has been named. The complaints were amended to add the alleged details.

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE for quite some time. After the lawsuit emerged against Vince McMahon, he was alluded to be a part of the complaint, although he was not explicitly named. That has now changed, as Brock Lesnar has been named in the amended complaints.

Parts of the section where he is named can be seen below:

Janel Grant&#039;s lawsuit has been amended (Credit: Jan 31 Grant - Amended Complaint Redline.pdf)
Janel Grant's lawsuit has been amended (Credit: Jan 31 Grant - Amended Complaint Redline.pdf)

The entire complaint can be seen here.

The complaints include Vince McMahon allegedly offering explicit services from Janel Grant to Brock Lesnar to help him sign a new contract. Grant allegedly was also supposed to create explicit content for Lesnar, which Vince McMahon then supposedly sent to the star.

On top of that, Lesnar was seemingly named by McMahon when he allegedly messaged Grant, while talking about how part of the star's new deal with the company seemingly included an encounter with her.

Among the many things, she had to send a video of herself in different acts as allegedly demanded by Lesnar. The complaints also state that McMahon tried to organize an encounter between Lesnar and Grant.

“'U have to take a flight to Greenville South Carolina this Monday. Even if it’s just to C Brock.'"

While on one occasion, their encounter was allegedly canceled due to Lesnar being too intoxicated, on another occasion, the statement says that a snowstorm got in the way of their meeting.

The complaint also contains several screenshots of text messages between McMahon and Grant, as well as others. It remains to be seen how the lawsuit concludes in the time to come.

Edited by Debottam Saha
