WWE and Vince McMahon make major move in recently amended lawsuit filed by Janel Grant

Janel Grant recently filed to amend her lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon. The defendants have now responded to it.

In January 2024, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinitis, and WWE that alleged sexual harassment, trafficking, and emotional abuse. After these shocking allegations became public knowledge, McMahon exited the WWE.

Earlier this year, Janel Grant's lawyer filed to amend the original complaint by adding more allegations and details which included alleged screenshots, voice recordings, and photos sent to her by McMahon.

Now, McMahon has filed a 23-page response to Grant's amended complaint. Vince's attorneys argued that the last date for Grant to amend her complaint was June 11, 2024. However, she didn't file the amendment by the deadline and instead waited 230 days past the deadline to make the changes.

McMahon's lawyers also claimed that Grant's team misrepresented facts. Janel's team argued that her case was "on hold " for almost a year which McMahon's lawyer denied, claiming that the case was paused only for six months. The pause ended on December 11, 2024, and Grant's team could've filed an amendment at that time but they waited until much later to do so.

Vince's attorney claims that Grant's team hasn't provided any valid explanation as to why she waited so long to file an amendment. His attorney further alleges that Janel Grant is trying to add more allegations to the lawsuit to generate more media attention. Vince's attorney also argued that the case should be moved to arbitration instead of continuing in court.

Vince's attorney also pushed back on the idea that McMahon forced Grant to sign an NDA. His attorney argued that Janel Grant allegedly accepted $1 million as part of the settlement and hasn't tried to return the money, effectively agreeing to the terms of the settlement, including confidentiality and she is allegedly violating those terms by publicizing the case in the media.

WWE also filed a ten-page response arguing that the alleged details included in the amended complaint could've been previously included stating the following:

"Grant does not, because she cannot, point to a single piece of information supposedly constituting 'greater particularity' that she could not have included in an amended complaint before the Court-ordered deadline expired." [H/T - PWInsider]

John Laurinitis also filed a two-page response agreeing with Vince McMahon and stating that the case should be moved to arbitration.

Michael Cole commented on Vince McMahon

Since Vince McMahon left the WWE, there have been many people who have commented about him and their experiences with him. Michael Cole is someone who worked closely with the former Chairman for several years in the company and he is the latest to give his thoughts on his former boss.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Michael Cole said that he wouldn't say anything bad about Vince since he believed in Cole when he first started at the company.

"I think one of the things about the old regime, and listen, I will never disparage Vince McMahon. Yeah, he's got his personal issues and what-not, but from a professional standpoint, I'll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything, stuck with me when I was learning to be a wrestling guy, I wasn't a wrestling guy when I came here," Michael Cole said. [From 18:33 to 18:55]

Vince McMahon has gotten himself out of legal troubles in the past and it will be interesting to see how this case progresses.

