Michael Cole makes shocking statement on Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon clearly saw major potential in Michael Cole when they met in 1997. The WWE co-founder hired the Syracuse University journalism graduate for one of the most important roles in the company. McMahon's genius and Cole's abilities led to a successful partnership of more than two decades, and now Cole is opening up on what he really thinks of his former boss.

The Voice of WWE spent nine years covering politics for CBS Radio when Todd Pettengill recommended him to McMahon in early 1997. Cole started with promotional voice-overs, then hosted LiveWire. The New York native was soon promoted to on-screen interviews, and made it to the RAW commentary desk later in year one. Cole replaced Jerry Lawler in mid-1998, then replaced the ill Jim Ross for several months before working the new SmackDown show as lead announcer. His career has been on the up ever since, making it to the role of Vice President of Announcing, and recently inking a new contract that has 8 years left.

Cole recently spoke with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast. While taking about working under current management versus the previous team, the RAW announcer brought up Mr. McMahon and revealed why he will never talk bad about the embattled billionaire.

"I think one of the things about the old regime, and listen, I will never disparage Vince McMahon. Yeah, he's got his personal issues and what-not, but from a professional standpoint, I'll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything, stuck with me when I was learning to be a wrestling guy, I wasn't a wrestling guy when I came here," Michael Cole said. [From 18:33 to 18:55]

Paul asked why McMahon believed in Cole so much. The 58-year-old said a lot had to do with McMahon seeing Jim Ross get older, adding that Good Ol' JR is the greatest ever. Vince needed someone fresh, Cole's background made him a good fit, plus Vince could mold Cole into the announcer he wanted. The former journalist recalled McMahon sticking with him through everything, even when he "sucked" and fans hated him. Paul said this was interesting because McMahon is cut-throat. Cole agreed.

"Yes. That's why... I talk to Michael Hayes about this all the time: It's amazing that I've lasted in this company this long because Vince... There are certain things that would set that man off, right? And he would just go, like, 'OK, you're gone, fired. See you,' sometimes for no reason, but he stuck with me 100% of the time, and so I'll never disparage the man," Michael Cole said. [From 19:44 to 20:06]

Cole acknowledged that The Genetic Jackhammer was heavy-handed in controlling his company. This prevented Cole from breaking out and being himself, except for the heel run. Commentators are now allowed to be themselves, and we're seeing the real Michael Cole, he said. The four-time Slammy winner said his recent crowd-surfing never would've happened under Vince.

Michael Cole joked about Pat McAfee

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee formed a close bond in becoming co-workers a few years back. Cole spoke highly of McAfee on Impaulsive, just hours after throwing a playful jab on X ahead of RAW.

"As I’m diligently taking notes for #WWERAW … this doofus is FaceTiming everybody he knows to tell them his vacation is on 'hiatus' tonight," Michael Cole wrote with the photo below.

McAfee inked a multi-year WWE contract extension in 2022. This came months before he signed a five-year $85 million contract with ESPN for The Pat McAfee Show.

