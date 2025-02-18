  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Michael Cole reveals shocking length of WWE contract

Michael Cole reveals shocking length of WWE contract

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 18, 2025 23:09 GMT
Cole currently calls the action every Monday night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Cole currently calls the action every Monday night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE legend Michael Cole recently revealed the shocking number of years left on his contract with the promotion. The Voice of World Wrestling Entertainment has been with the company since 1997 and recently signed a new deal.

Ad

Cole appeared on the latest episode of Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast and shared that he had signed a new deal with the company. He noted that the promotion made him feel important for the first time in 28 years.

"I just signed a brand new contract with the company, so I’m gonna be here for a number of years. The company really made me feel, for the first time, that I was really important to this place. After 28 years," he said. [H/T: The Sportster]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cole was later asked about how much time he had left on his deal with the company, and he revealed that he was signed for eight more years.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Michael Cole currently works on RAW alongside Pat McAfee. The 58-year-old also claimed during his interview on ImPaulsive that WWE was not a professional wrestling company and was primarily focused on storytelling.

Former WWE star reveals Michael Coel was her boss on the main roster

Samantha Irvin recently shared that Michael Cole was her boss while she was a part of the main roster.

Ad

Irvin was a popular ring announcer for the company before her surprising departure last year. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, she shared that Michael Cole was her boss on the main roster and encouraged her to be herself. Samantha added that her emotional reactions to major moments in WWE were completely real.

"Michael Cole was my boss when I came up to the main roster. He literally said, 'Be you. Go out, try it, be you.' Luckily, most things worked. I credit them very much. They gave me creative freedom to play and have fun. That was like mixing being a professional stage performer and vocalist and being a fan that they never should have let in [laughs]. The over-emotion and all that was certainly real and 100% a loss of professionalism in those moments," Samantha Irvin said.
Ad

Michael Cole also recently broke his silence on Corey Graves' criticisms of WWE after being sent back down to NXT. The legend suggested that Graves' comments were a shoot and added that the 40-year-old was the best broadcast partner he ever had besides Pat McAfee.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी