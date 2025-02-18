Major WWE name breaks silence on Corey Graves' deleted tweets; suggests it was a shoot

A major WWE name broke his silence on Corey Graves' rant about the promotion last month. The veteran announcer was seemingly upset about being sent back down to NXT to call the action and suggested that he was told he wasn't famous enough to be on the main roster anymore.

Speaking on Impaulsive, Michael Cole discussed Graves' deleted posts and suggested that his comments were a shoot. Cole added that he didn't understand the dynamics of the situation and that Corey Graves tried to explain it away by claiming he was trying to get heat for a storyline.

“I love Corey. I still don’t understand all the dynamics of it. I know that he sent something out on social media that was pretty critical of the company. He tried to explain to everyone that he was trying to generate some interest in maybe a type of storyline. I don’t think the company saw it that way. It was not a work, right? It was a shoot—yes, allegedly, allegedly," said Cole.

Cole added that the company was working it out and praised Corey Graves as an announcer.

"But again, I think he and the company are working that out. I love Corey to death. He’s an unbelievable commentator. Besides McAfee, he’s probably the best partner I’ve ever had," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Cole currently calls the action with Pat McAfee every Monday night on WWE RAW. Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore are the current commentary team for WWE SmackDown.

Vince Russo comments on Corey Graves' situation with WWE

Vince Russo recently took a shot at Corey Graves following his criticisms of the company and claimed that his ego was getting in the way.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo explained that WWE RAW moving to Netflix was a massive deal for the company, and they wanted to get Pat McAfee involved. The legend noted that McAfee has a huge audience and the promotion wanted to capitalize on it.

"Here we go again: the ego of the wrestler. Bro, they are on Netflix. This is huge for them. Pat McAfee has a huge reach. People know who Pat McAfee is. I would dare say a minimum of five times the amount of people know who McAfee is compared to Corey Graves. So, the WWE wants to do a big splash, 'We're going on Netflix, let's put McAfee on there to get his audience and to get his following.'" [3:43 – 4:23]

You can check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also recently claimed that Corey Graves should embrace his new role as he was still getting paid. It will be interesting to see if the 40-year-old announcer returns to the main roster anytime soon.

