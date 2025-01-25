WWE demoted 40-year-old with recent brand change, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

WWE has made several changes to its broadcast teams in recent months. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, believes Corey Graves' new role highlighted how people view NXT.

The brainchild of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, NXT was originally supposed to be a developmental brand behind RAW and SmackDown. However, by the mid-2010s, the show's popularity grew to such an extent that it became a viable alternative to main roster programming.

Graves recently criticized WWE on social media after being moved to NXT. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo said the 40-year-old commentator's reaction proved NXT is still nowhere near the level of RAW and SmackDown:

"Listen, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], we're seeing what's happening with Corey Graves going from RAW to NXT. He's looking at that as a demotion. And I'm sorry, man, if you're a talent and you're on SmackDown and you're on RAW and now you're on NXT, I don't care what you're telling me, it's a demotion." [15:58 – 16:18]

Vince Russo understands Corey Graves' frustration in WWE

Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for extended periods, including Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor. WWE icons John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker have also made one-off appearances on the show.

Although NXT remains popular with fans, Vince Russo appreciates why Corey Graves had a problem with being moved to the brand:

"NXT is not in the same league as RAW and SmackDown. It's like making the major league team and being sent down to the minors. So, in their minds, it is a huge demotion and it is going backwards." [16:18 – 16:33]

Graves commentates on NXT alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph. The former wrestler was absent from the January 14 episode, prompting speculation about his future. However, he returned on January 21.

