Fans erupt as Corey Graves' shocking statement sparks a debate following WWE NXT

Corey Graves' future has been a hot topic in the WWE Universe following a series of tweets about his move to NXT. Recently, fans online erupted when Graves made a shocking statement on the Tuesday night show.

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, Corey Graves returned to the commentary booth to join Vic Joseph and Booker T for the first time since New Year's Evil 2025. Before the show started, Graves had a message for the fans who were worried about his status in the Stamford-based promotion.

For those unaware, the 40-year-old recently posted a series of tweets expressing his displeasure with his role in the company. However, on Tuesday, Corey Graves said he was right where he wanted to be. This statement sparked a debate among fans, as many believed Graves was forced to say the line because he seemingly didn't look happy after returning to the commentary booth.

Trending

Several X/Twitter felt Graves was doing well in the company, and things could've gone much worse for him if he quit the promotion out of frustration.

"Yeeeaaaaaa ok Boo boo face Corey," one user wrote.

"The only reason he acting that way is he must have gotten a nice pay raise 🤣," another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Corey Graves is where he wants to be huh," one fan wrote.

"I thought Corey Graves didn’t like his job," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Why was Corey Graves off WWE TV?

Earlier this year, the management made some crucial changes to the commentary booths of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. As the red show moved to Netflix, Pat McAfee returned to the promotion on a full-time basis.

McAfee's return led to Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore becoming the two-man commentary team on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Michael Cole reunited with the NFL veteran on RAW. This left Corey Graves without a spot on the commentary team of either show on WWE's main roster.

After a controversial tweet discussing his position in WWE, Graves was reportedly pulled from weekly programming. The 40-year-old star remained quiet about the situation for a while before rejoining Vic Joseph and Booker T on the developmental brand. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback