The Corey Graves situation has become even more controversial, with the commentator having deleted two posts. This comes on the back of the internet being confused about his intentions.

Heading into the Netflix era on RAW, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee took their places at the commentary table on the red brand, while Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore went to SmackDown. Surprisingly, Corey Graves was missing and later joined NXT.

On X, Graves had taken to the social platform to air his frustrations with his position in WWE. He talked about how he had chased his dreams, come up short when he was injured and unable to pursue his passions in the ring thanks to an injury, and redirected all his efforts to make it work as a commentator.

His post added that when it was time to enjoy the fruits of his labor as a commentator after working in that field for so long and establishing himself, he was told he was not famous enough.

"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f**king awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been," said Corey Graves.

On top of this, more controversy was added when Graves tweeted about asking viewers to tune into NXT to hear what he thought. However, he was not present at the NXT taping.

Now, further controversy has been added to the situation as he has deleted both posts. Fans had been confused as to whether this was a work or a shoot from the commentator. With the star having deleted the posts, it appears that it may indeed not be a work and be very real.

As reported by PWInsider, despite being originally scheduled to be part of WWE NXT, he was not going to appear on the show. He indeed, was not part of the show when it aired.

PWInsider has now added that Corey Graves' comments were legitimate and echoed frustrations that he had previously voiced the week before. As of now, there's no word on his status in WWE or his future with the company, making everything very uncertain.

