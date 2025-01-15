Major backstage updates on Corey Graves following absence and frustration in WWE - Reports

The WWE status of Corey Graves remains up in the air as the concerning situation continues to unfold. The retired grappler reportedly had issues with the latest commentary shakeup, and now it appears things are getting worse for the most part. Sources have detailed what went down ahead of tonight's show, if this is a work or shoot, and Graves' future, among other scoops.

The Savior of Misbehavior recently moved back to the NXT commentary team after Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were sent to RAW on Netflix, and the SmackDown desk was filled by Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore. Graves surprisingly returned last week for NXT New Year's Evil, and was calling the Tuesday night action with Booker T and Vic Joseph. Before the shake-up, Graves and Tessitore worked RAW, Cole and Barrett called SmackDown, and NXT was handled by Booker and Vic.

Graves made headlines this week with a viral statement on his career and the shake-up. He then posted a follow-up hours before NXT, announcing that he had a lot to say, and suggesting fans tune into tonight's show, but he wasn't there. The former WWE 24/7 Champion was a topic of discussion last week after appearing to be unhappy on the broadcast.

Sources reported earlier today that Graves was not expected to work this week's NXT episode as he had been spotted going through TSA at the airport in Orlando hours before showtime. Graves appeared to be traveling out of Orlando, and while nothing was confirmed by then, people in WWE did not expect him to be there.

At that point, there was still rampant speculation as some sources still could not confirm Graves' status. All signs pointed to the rumors being true as there were only two chairs at the NXT commentary desk as of 3:45 pm ET, and Graves was not at rehearsals. Furthermore, he lives in Steel City, not in the Orlando area like many in WWE. The speculation was later confirmed.

Word from within WWE over the last week was that Graves is not happy over the latest commentary shakeup, and that was seemingly confirmed this week when he publicly expressed frustration. Fightful Select added that they were unable to confirm if the Graves situation was a work or a shoot, but people close to the Pittsburgh native claimed this was legitimate. Multiple sources continue to report that Graves is legitimately frustrated over the return to NXT.

What's next for Corey Graves?

WWE was purportedly set to move forward indefinitely with the three-man booth on NXT. A higher-up source said they would be shocked if Graves wasn't back calling main roster action by the spring. The 40-year-old has received immense internal praise in recent years, especially for being so flexible with his schedule and role. The aforementioned WWE higher-up source also pointed to how Graves and Cole are the only constants when it comes to these commentary shake-ups that are always happening.

Numerous sources in the NXT locker room and production division were surprised to see Graves show up to work NXT New Year's Evil last week. Many in WWE did not know Graves would be working the show before then and did not know of his return to the brand. One backstage source thought Graves was booked for New Year's Evil because he was already in town for RAW, not a brand switch.

Graves signed a new multi-year contract with WWE in January 2024. He still has at least a few years left on the deal. Triple H hired the veteran star as a full-time commentator in 2014 after multiple concussions forced him to retire. After rumors on a potential in-ring return over the years, the veteran star stated in December 2023 that he was medically cleared to wrestle.

