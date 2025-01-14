Corey Graves makes major WWE announcement following recent emotional outburst

WWE Superstar Corey Graves will be appearing on tonight's edition of NXT. Ahead of the show, the play-by-play commentator shared a significant message with fans on social media.

WWE's move to Netflix saw the company feature Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on the RAW broadcasting team, while Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore were shifted to SmackDown. Many anticipated that Graves would join the commentary team on either the red or blue brand. However, this did not occur, and The Iron City Superstar was instead assigned to NXT alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph.

In a recent, heartbreaking post, the 40-year-old seemingly referenced this significant change and highlighted the fact that he was once told he was not "famous enough" for his job. Taking to X (Twitter), Corey Graves announced that he has "a lot to say" on tonight's edition of NXT.

"I’ve got a lot to say. Don’t miss #WWENXT tonight on @TheCW TONIGHT," he wrote.

WWE veteran reflects on Corey Graves' commentary skills

The former WWE 24/7 Champion has been a member of the commentary team for several years. He was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to concussion issues in 2014. Recently, a wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on Corey Graves' commentary skills.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell acknowledged the 40-year-old star's potential but noted that he lacks the same level of charisma as legendary announcers like Jesse Ventura, Jerry Lawler, and Roddy Piper. The veteran suggested the Triple H-led creative team should give Corey Graves more freedom to express his opinions.

"I think they're trying to get Corey a little bit in that range. But he's not a Jesse; he's not a Lawler; he's da*n sure not a Piper. I think they need to let these guys go a little more. When Corey and the straight guys are there, they call it straight as they see it. Hell, I can see that," Mantell said.

Whether The Iron City Superstar's recent situation with the Stamford-based promotion is a work or a shoot remains to be determined.

