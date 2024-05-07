[WATCH] Injured WWE star spotted wrestling again; has been out for 3700 days

Corey Graves has been out of the WWE ring for a long time now thanks to an injury ending his wrestling career. Now though, a video has emerged of him wrestling.

Sam Adonis, an ex-WWE star and a wrestler who's made his name in the indies, posted the video. Adonis is also Graves' brother.

Graves retired from wrestling after suffering a second concussion and appeared as a regular pre-show panelist. He would then get a two-year commentary contract on NXT. He then moved to the main roster where he made his mark as a color commentator. He's become one of the most regular names at the commentary desk over the past decade along with Michael Cole.

Graves has been involved in a wrestling segment for the 24/7 title, but he has not wrestled a single actual match since March 21, 2014.

Corey Graves was spotted in a video posted by Sam Adonis. He said that he and Graves had a sparring session a few months ago. In the video, Graves was moving well and pulling off all kinds of moves.

His brother said that he felt that Graves still had it, and hinted that he could even perhaps return to the ring, "one of these days".

"A few months back, myself and @WWEGraves had a bit of a spar(r)ing (sic) session. He’s still got it! One of these days… 😉."

Is Corey Graves cleared to wrestle in WWE?

Corey Graves has found his niche in wrestling commentary. In an interview earlier this year, his brother, Sam Adonis, said that he was cleared to wrestle again. But at the same time, he said he didn't know if he'd choose to return to the ring.

Graves confirmed that he's cleared to wrestle as well.

"It crossed my mind. I went and spent some time with doctors [in the] middle of last year. I kinda got the itch. This is one of the first times I’m saying this publicly. I have been medically cleared to compete. It’s not an immediate goal of mine, [but] it was just something I needed to know for my own sanity. My journey in the ring got cut short, and it’s kinda eaten at me for years, always wondering what if, what if there’s a chance, what if there’s an opportunity."

Fans will have to wait to see if Corey Graves chooses to wrestle in WWE again.