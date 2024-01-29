Further clarification that WWE Superstar who last wrestled nearly 10 years ago is cleared to compete

A WWE Superstar who last wrestled in April 2014 is cleared to compete, according to his real-life family member. The star in question is current SmackDown commentator Corey Graves.

Graves signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2011 and started performing for the company's then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. During his time in NXT, the star feuded with many top names like Seth Rollins and the late Bray Wyatt, among others.

After suffering multiple concussions, Corey Graves was forced to announce his retirement from professional wrestling in 2014, and he immediately started calling matches in NXT. Graves debuted on the main roster as a commentator in 2016 and has since become a mainstay alongside Michael Cole.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Graves' real-life brother, Sam Adonis, confirmed that the SmackDown personality was cleared to wrestle again but did not know if he would ever return to the ring.

WWE SmackDown star Corey Graves previously confirmed he was fit to wrestle again

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Corey Graves confirmed that after several discussions with the doctors, he was medically cleared to compete inside the ring.

"It crossed my mind. I went and spent some time with doctors [in the] middle of last year. I kinda got the itch. This is one of the first times I’m saying this publicly. I have been medically cleared to compete. It’s not an immediate goal of mine, [but] it was just something I needed to know for my own sanity. My journey in the ring got cut short, and it’s kinda eaten at me for years, always wondering what if, what if there’s a chance, what if there’s an opportunity," he said.

The WWE star further mentioned that it was not an immediate goal of his to return to the squared circle, but he would not rule out the possibility:

"I went and did the necessary steps, and it turns out I’m more okay than I thought I was, but never say never. It’s not an immediate goal, but you can never take the wrestler out of my heart, so I'd be remiss if I didn’t say I didn’t have any interest in something," Graves added.

Many fans want to see the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion compete again. It remains to be seen if he laces up his wrestling boots for a match in the future.

