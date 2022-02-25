Corey Graves confirms he is medically cleared to compete in WWE

Corey Graves officially confirmed that he's cleared to compete in a WWE ring. Doing so in an interview with TMZ Sports, Graves and his real-life partner and fellow WWE Superstar Carmella answered an array of questions. This included promoting the couple's newest reality show on YouTube, Corey & Carmella.

In the interview, Graves confirmed reports from over a month ago that said he's clear to enter the WWE ring. The former NXT star said while he's medically cleared, he doesn't have any immediate plans to return to action:

“It crossed my mind. I went and spent some time with doctors middle of last year. I kinda got the itch. This is one of the first times I’m saying this publicly. I have been medically cleared to compete. It’s not an immediate goal of mine, it was just something I needed to know for my own sanity. My journey in the ring got cut short, and it’s kinda eaten at me for years, always wondering what if, what if there’s a chance, what if there’s an opportunity. I went and did the necessary steps, and it turns out I’m more okay than I thought I was, but never say never. It’s not an immediate goal, but you can never take the wrestler out of my heart so I'd be remiss if I didn’t say I didn’t have any interest in something.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.Co)

Corey Graves' career as an active wrestler in WWE was cut short

Corey Graves' in-ring WWE career was cut short in 2014 due to concussion-related health concerns, while The Savior of Misbehavior was signed to WWE NXT.

Graves has since made a career for himself sitting behind the commentary table in NXT and on the main roster, becoming one of WWE's best color commentators and on-screen personalities. Hence the success of his After The Bell podcast and now a full-fledged reality show on YouTube.

Rumors of Corey Graves' return to a WWE ring resurfaced in November of 2021 when he became 24/7 Champion during a chaotic segment on RAW. While his reign lasted only moments, it was the first time he'd been physically involved in a WWE storyline in years.

