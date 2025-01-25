Vince Russo on WWE turning Hulk Hogan boos into a storyline (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan received loud boos during his appearance on the first WWE RAW episode on Netflix on January 6. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes the incident should become part of a storyline.

Hogan was WWE's most popular star in the 1980s and early 1990s. However, some fans have turned against the two-time Hall of Famer in recent years after audio emerged of him using racist language. His outspoken political views in 2024 also divided the wrestling community.

Russo discussed Hogan on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion said The Hulkster should sit down with his long-time rival Jesse Ventura in a blockbuster interview segment:

Trending

"We used to call it water cooler talk," Russo stated. "I would still believe the objective is to get people to talk. With that being said, I would have Hogan on the next show and I would have Jesse interview him, and I would have Jesse get into, 'Listen, man, how do you feel with that reception at the last thing?' Blah, blah, blah, blah. Then I would have Jesse [ask], 'Hey, how do you feel about snitching me out to Vince [McMahon] when I was trying [to create a union]?'" [11:07 – 11:37]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Ventura recently returned to WWE programming on Saturday Night's Main Event. As Russo referenced, the commentator famously tried to start a wrestlers' union in 1986 before Hogan told former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about the idea.

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo about the positives and negatives of WWE's new partnership with TNA.

Vince Russo on Hulk Hogan possibly turning heel

While Hulk Hogan makes sporadic WWE appearances, he has not featured regularly on television since his brief return in 2014.

Vince Russo believes a confrontation with Jesse Ventura could lead to Hogan turning heel again:

"I would have him go down that road and I would have Hogan get vicious, vicious heat on Jesse Ventura, man, and then go the Hollywood Hogan route. Bro, you need something they can talk about." [11:37 – 11:53]

Expand Tweet

Hogan was originally scheduled to appear at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. However, he will miss the show due to family commitments.

Do you think WWE should turn the Hulk Hogan boos into a storyline? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback