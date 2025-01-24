Unfortunate Hulk Hogan update ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognizable professional wrestlers worldwide, but in the United States, he had popularity like no one else at one point in time. Unfortunately, The Immortal One does not get the same degree of adulation today.

One of the most noteworthy moments from the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW was when the Los Angeles crowd booed Hogan out of the building. His alleged reaction to the reception he got in the City of Angels was reported later as something he had somewhat anticipated.

The Hulkster was also announced for Saturday Night's Main Event tomorrow, but Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone reports he has been pulled from the show. Hulk Hogan won't be part of the upcoming edition of the old-school program owing to some family commitments:

"I've been informed that Hulk Hogan will not be appearing on #SNME due to family commitments," reported Featherstone on X/Twitter.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul made a strange request to The Immortal One recently, which caught him off-guard. It is not out of the realm of possibility Hogan returns for an on-screen role in the future. But perhaps a heel turn may be warranted considering where the crowd was leaning the last time he appeared on television.

CM Punk creates controversy over Hulk Hogan mention ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

At Royal Rumble on February 1, CM Punk will attempt to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. This past Monday, he cut a promo that provoked some and entertained most.

The Best in the World is adamant about closing The Show of Shows while he is still an active wrestler. This is his chance, and he will do whatever is necessary to make it happen. He claimed that even if Hulk Hogan showed up at the Royal Rumble, it would not matter because he would throw the 71-year-old veteran over the top rope if he had to.

His comments became the talk of wrestling town immediately afterward. It remains to be seen if WWE is planning to use the heat surrounding The Immortal One in some form or fashion down the line.

