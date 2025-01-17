Logan Paul sends Hulk Hogan a message; makes him a request

Logan Paul has returned to WWE after quite some time. He has now made a request to Hulk Hogan.

Hogan was behind the scenes on the set of RAW's debut on Netflix. He appeared and made the headlines for all the wrong reasons after being booed out of the building. The star's reception surprised him and is said to have disappointed him. With him apparently set to appear again at Saturday Night's Main Event, it remains to be seen how the live crowd will greet him, given the controversies surrounding the star.

Now, Logan Paul has made Hogan a request. The star was with him backstage during RAW's debut on Netflix and asked if he would be his father.

Hulk Hogan was not expecting this question and was clearly surprised, but he immediately said yes.

"Would you consider being my father? Really? Just because I'm looking to replace my dad." (10:10 - 10:16)

Hulk Hogan and Logan Paul would make an interesting team in WWE

With Hogan saying yes, Logan Paul could become Logan Hogan. However, it remains to be seen whether the two interact on-screen in WWE in any manner and whether Hulk Hogan decides to act as his manager.

While Hogan's role in the company is sure to be limited thanks to the reception he got, there's still a chance he returns as Paul's heel manager and the two work together. Associating with Hogan would make Paul's already considerably high-heat nuclear.

While WWE may or may not decide to lump the two stars together, a team between them might be formidable.

Paul has also talked about wanting to be the face of WWE, so it remains a possibility.

