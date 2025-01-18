"What is the problem?" - WWE veteran shares word of advice for Corey Graves after recent drama online (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about the situation with Corey Graves. The 40-year-old star recently expressed unhappiness over being moved to NXT for commentary duties.

Graves caused a stir online this week after sharing his feelings on social media. He suggested that his dream of becoming a wrestler was taken away following which he worked hard as a company man for WWE on commentary. However, the announcer felt he was being replaced on the main roster and sent to do commentary on NXT.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Long commented on the Corey Graves situation, advising him to focus on helping develop younger talent in NXT. The Hall of Famer emphasized that Graves has already established himself as a stellar announcer, and he should embrace the opportunity. Teddy pointed out that Corey was still getting paid and he should enjoy the opportunity.

"Corey Graves has to understand, sometimes these guys get in this business and they take it too seriously. What Corey Graves needs to understand, he has nothing to prove, he's already proved himself. Go to NXT. Go down there and help those guys down there that need your help. Educate them and learn them about this broadcast business. And the main thing is you're still getting a check. So what is the problem?" [From 5:50 onwards]

Graves has since deleted the tweet from his Twitter account. It remains to be seen if this continues as a shoot or whether WWE can turn this into an on-screen angle and bring the Savior of Misbehavior back on TV.

