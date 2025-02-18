Michael Cole claims WWE is not a professional wrestling company

Michael Cole recently claimed that WWE was not a professional wrestling company and was focused on telling captivating stories. The veteran announcer currently calls the action alongside Pat McAfee on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast with former United States Champion Logan Paul, Cole stated that WWE was not a wrestling company. He noted that the promotion puts a premium on storytelling, and Netflix understands that they are an entertainment product.

“That’s why Netflix wanted us, Netflix understands that we’re a storytelling entity first, we’re not professional wrestling anymore, we haven’t been for many years, we’re an entertainment product," he said. [H/T: Wrestle Ops]

You can check out the full interview with Cole in the video below:

Corey Graves used to be Michael Cole's broadcast partner, but that is no longer the case. Graves returned to NXT earlier this year and vented about his situation with the company on social media. Cole recently commented about Graves' criticisms of the company and noted that he thought the 40-year-old's comments were a shoot.

Michael Cole makes massive announcement about his WWE future

RAW announcer Michael Cole announced that he had signed a new deal with the company.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, the legend revealed that he had signed a new contract with the promotion. He shared that he would be with the company for a while longer and was looking forward to being part of RAW on Netflix for the foreseeable future.

"With that said, I’ve just signed a new contract with the company. It’s a multi-year deal so I’m going to be here a bit longer, and I’m really looking forward to it because I really want to be a part of this whole Netflix launch as we roll through the next few years and bring this company to the next level – and even higher heights than it is right now," Cole said. [H/T Front Office Sports]

Michael Cole has been with the company since 1997 and is regarded as The Voice of WWE. It will be interesting to see how long the popular announcer remains with the company moving forward.

