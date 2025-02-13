Michael Cole makes huge announcement about his future in WWE

Michael Cole has made a huge announcement about his future in WWE after confirming a previous report that had been made. The star spoke about it recently in an interview.

Cole was recently interviewed by Front Office Sports, where he discussed several aspects of his role in the company and made his future clear. Michael announced that he had just signed a new multi-year contract with WWE, which would keep him with the company for the foreseeable future.

He wanted to be involved in Netflix's launch and help bring WWE to another level over the next few years. Although his signing was reported earlier, this is a huge announcement from the man himself confirming it and adding more details.

"With that said, I’ve just signed a new contract with the company. It’s a multi-year deal so I’m going to be here a bit longer, and I’m really looking forward to it because I really want to be a part of this whole Netflix launch as we roll through the next few years and bring this company to the next level – and even higher heights than it is right now," Cole said. [H/T Front Office Sports,]

Michael Cole is a regular fixture on WWE RAW with Pat McAfee

While Cole has signed a new contract with WWE, he has lived up to his goal of being key to the transition of the company to Netflix.

WWE's move to Netflix has been a bigger draw than usual, attracting big audiences and new fans who tune in to see what's happening weekly.

Michael Cole has been key to it. His new attitude towards wrestling shows alongside Pat McAfee, as he dances and yeets with Jey Uso. He is also more active than usual in engaging with stars and stepping out of the role of just another commentator on the show.

