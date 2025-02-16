"Michael Cole was my boss" - Popular star opens up about her time in WWE

Michael Cole is the most experienced commentator in WWE. The veteran has been with the Stamford-based company for nearly three decades. Former WWE star Samantha Irvin recently shared an insight about her conversation with the 58-year-old during her initial days on the main roster as she opened up about her run with the company.

Samantha Irvin signed with the global juggernaut as a ring announcer in April 2021. After her impressive work on 205 Live and NXT, she was moved to the main roster within a year. After being part of several memorable moments, the 36-year-old departed the company in October 2024.

During her recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Samantha Irvin spoke highly of WWE. While referring to Michael Cole as her boss, the former ring announcer revealed that the latter had told her to go out there and be herself when she joined the main roster. Irvin added that most of it worked.

Samantha Irvin spoke highly of WWE and pointed out that she was handed creative freedom. She noted that her being overly emotional during certain moments was completely real.

"Michael Cole was my boss when I came up to the main roster. He literally said, ‘Be you. Go out, try it, be you.’ Luckily, most things worked. I credit them very much. They gave me creative freedom to play and have fun. That was like mixing being a professional stage performer and vocalist and being a fan that they never should have let in [laughs]. The over-emotion and all that was certainly real and 100% a loss of professionalism in those moments," said Samantha Irvin.

You can listen to the entire podcast by clicking here.

Samantha Irvin claims her wrestling career has barely begun despite WWE exit

Samantha Irvin's departure from WWE surprised the wrestling world. However, despite her shocking exit, she is likely to return to the business someday.

During an interview with USA Today's Jordan Mendoza, Irvin claimed that her wrestling career had barely begun. Samantha hinted at returning to the business with a 'finish the story' reference.

"That's a guarantee. My wrestling career has barely even begun. I think it would be an absolute waste of everything that I've done so far to not continue the story. I gotta finish my story," Irvin said. [H/T USA Today]

Samantha Irvin recently revealed she will be focusing on her music and singing career. It will be interesting to see if she ever returns to the role of ring announcer.

