Samantha Irvin makes major career move after leaving WWE; reveals her new name

Samantha Irvin is making a comeback, but not in the pro wrestling industry. The former WWE ring announcer has revealed her next career move, as well as a new stage name.

Irvin has been one of the most popular WWE figures over the past two years due to her enthusiastic announcing and powerful voice. Many thought that she had secured the job for good after former ring announcer Lilian Garcia put her over last year.

However, Irvin shocked the WWE Universe when she announced her departure on October 21. Some fans weren't surprised since her fiance Ricochet had just joined All Elite Wrestling.

Trending

In an interview with USA Today's Jordan Mendoza, Irvin revealed that she will be returning to her first love, music. Mendoza also reported that her new stage name will be "Samantha The Bomb."

"Now, nearly four months after leaving wrestling, she is starting her next chapter – now as Samantha The Bomb. Back in music form, she’s hoping those that fell in love with her in WWE will follow her as she taps into her singing career," Mendoza wrote.

There had been speculation that Samantha Irvin would join Ricochet in AEW, but her interview with USA Today revealed that she'll be returning to music instead.

Samantha Irvin hopes her WWE fans will support her singing career

In the same interview with Jordan Mendoza of USA Today, Samantha Irvin called on some of her fans from WWE to support her next career move. Irvin explained that she'll be doing her best in music just like she did with ring announcing.

"Hopefully, the fans that were touched by my vocal performance in WWE will give the music and everything else I do a chance, because it's the same thing that I've always done, and everything that I do, I try to pour as much emotion into it and make people feel something," Irvin said. [H/T USA Today]

Before signing with WWE in 2021, Samantha Irvin wrote and recorded her own songs. Now that she's away from wrestling, her first single titled Make Me will be released on February 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback