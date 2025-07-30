Police were allegedly following Vince McMahon before car accident

Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident on July 24 in Connecticut. Barbara Dolan, the founder and CEO of investment advisory firm BD8 Capital Partners, took to her Facebook page to disclose details about the serious incident.TMZ reported on July 29 that McMahon's 2024 Bentley crashed into the back of a 2023 BMW 430 before colliding with a wooden guardrail. The former WWE Chairman was cited for reckless driving and will appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26.Dolan, the driver of the BMW, claimed in a Facebook post that a state police officer had been following McMahon before the crash:&quot;An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull McMahon over, but he was not in time. Both front wheels of McMahon's Bentley were sheared off, and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury.&quot;Dolan described the crash as &quot;horrific&quot; and said it was &quot;amazing&quot; that McMahon did not collide with more cars. One other vehicle, a Ford Fusion, got caught up in the debris and had to be towed from the scene along with Dolan's BMW and McMahon's Bentley.Vince McMahon posted on X shortly after the crashThe car accident happened a few hours before two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71.Vince McMahon has been quiet on social media since resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO in January 2024 amid misconduct allegations. However, he returned to X to pay tribute to Hogan.McMahon recently founded the 14TH &amp; I investment firm. Many have speculated that the 79-year-old could return to the wrestling business one day. However, his son Shane downplayed the speculation in an interview with TMZ Sports in June.