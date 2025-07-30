  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Police were allegedly following Vince McMahon before car accident

Police were allegedly following Vince McMahon before car accident

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 30, 2025 15:59 GMT
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident on July 24 in Connecticut. Barbara Dolan, the founder and CEO of investment advisory firm BD8 Capital Partners, took to her Facebook page to disclose details about the serious incident.

Ad

TMZ reported on July 29 that McMahon's 2024 Bentley crashed into the back of a 2023 BMW 430 before colliding with a wooden guardrail. The former WWE Chairman was cited for reckless driving and will appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26.

Dolan, the driver of the BMW, claimed in a Facebook post that a state police officer had been following McMahon before the crash:

"An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull McMahon over, but he was not in time. Both front wheels of McMahon's Bentley were sheared off, and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Dolan described the crash as "horrific" and said it was "amazing" that McMahon did not collide with more cars. One other vehicle, a Ford Fusion, got caught up in the debris and had to be towed from the scene along with Dolan's BMW and McMahon's Bentley.

Vince McMahon posted on X shortly after the crash

The car accident happened a few hours before two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71.

Ad

Vince McMahon has been quiet on social media since resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO in January 2024 amid misconduct allegations. However, he returned to X to pay tribute to Hogan.

McMahon recently founded the 14TH & I investment firm. Many have speculated that the 79-year-old could return to the wrestling business one day. However, his son Shane downplayed the speculation in an interview with TMZ Sports in June.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications