  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Vince McMahon breaks silence following WWE legend Hulk Hogan's death

Vince McMahon breaks silence following WWE legend Hulk Hogan's death

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 24, 2025 18:52 GMT
Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan! [Images from WWE.com]
Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan! [Images from WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's tragic passing has shocked the industry. Vince McMahon has now broken his silence and made an official statement following The Hulkster's death.

Ad

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan had a unique on-and-off relationship for decades, which was well-documented in the documentary titled 'Mr. McMahon.' Moreover, The Hulkster was McMahon's first true megastar in the Stamford-based promotion, and regardless of the several ups and downs they faced, the pair always seemed to get back on the same page.

The former CEO of the Stamford-based promotion also gave the veteran a major push past his prime. Today, Hulk Hogan's death was announced, and it was reported that it happened due to a cardiac arrest. Vince McMahon later made an official statement from his X/Twitter account and paid tribute to The Hulkster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL Time, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled—and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected, and loved," McMahon's official statement on X.
Ad

The Hulkster's last on-screen appearance was on WWE RAW's Netflix debut in January 2025.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications