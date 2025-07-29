  • home icon
  • WWE
  • BREAKING: Vince McMahon involved in a bad car accident - Reports

BREAKING: Vince McMahon involved in a bad car accident - Reports

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 29, 2025 22:20 GMT
Vince McMahon (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Vince McMahon (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Vince McMahon was in the middle of a scary situation after being reportedly involved in a bad car accident. It was noted that the incident occurred last week around 9 AM.

Ad

McMahon was the Chairman of the WWE but stepped down in 2022 following claims of hush-money agreements that he paid over affairs with former WWE employees. He was replaced by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, before briefly returning in 2023.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to TMZ, the crash Vince McMahon was involved in happened in Connecticut. He was in his 2024 Bentley, which collided with the rear of a 2023 BMW 430. The impact was said to be quite severe, and the cars had to be towed from the scene.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

As per the report, McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely, resulting in an accident. He will appear in court next month.

Ad
Ad

Vince McMahon was a prominent figure both on and off-screen in the WWE. His "Mr. McMahon" character was regarded as one of the biggest heels in all of professional wrestling, especially after the Montreal Screwjob, involving Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

The 79-year-old was also known for his on-screen feuds, especially his rivalry with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, which took the WWE (WWF) by storm during the Attitude Era. Post-retirement, the former WWE Chairman confirmed in an interview that his character was "dead".

McMahon hasn't released a statement regarding his car crash.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications