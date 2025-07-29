BREAKING: Vince McMahon involved in a bad car accident - Reports

Vince McMahon was in the middle of a scary situation after being reportedly involved in a bad car accident. It was noted that the incident occurred last week around 9 AM.McMahon was the Chairman of the WWE but stepped down in 2022 following claims of hush-money agreements that he paid over affairs with former WWE employees. He was replaced by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, before briefly returning in 2023.According to TMZ, the crash Vince McMahon was involved in happened in Connecticut. He was in his 2024 Bentley, which collided with the rear of a 2023 BMW 430. The impact was said to be quite severe, and the cars had to be towed from the scene. As per the report, McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely, resulting in an accident. He will appear in court next month.Vince McMahon was a prominent figure both on and off-screen in the WWE. His &quot;Mr. McMahon&quot; character was regarded as one of the biggest heels in all of professional wrestling, especially after the Montreal Screwjob, involving Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.The 79-year-old was also known for his on-screen feuds, especially his rivalry with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin, which took the WWE (WWF) by storm during the Attitude Era. Post-retirement, the former WWE Chairman confirmed in an interview that his character was &quot;dead&quot;.McMahon hasn't released a statement regarding his car crash.