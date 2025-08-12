Vince McMahon still angry about Hulk Hogan’s final WWE appearance

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a friendly relationship with late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. The 79-year-old recently opened up to share his reaction to the WWE Hall of Famer getting booed by the fans.

Ad

Hulk Hogan made an appearance on the RAW Netflix premiere alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart. Unfortunately, they were met with a negative reception from the crowd as the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, started echoing with loud boos.

In a recently dropped trailer of TMZ's upcoming 'The Real Hulk Hogan' documentary, Vince McMahon noted that he was angry at The Hulkster getting booed. He added that the legend deserved a better reception.

Ad

Trending

"I was angry. He deserved much more," said Mr. McMahon. [From 2:03 to 2:07]

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

As it turns out, the January 6, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW was Hulk Hogan's last WWE appearance. The real-life Terry Bollea passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack.

Vince McMahon allegedly started a chant at Hulk Hogan's funeral

Mr. McMahon attended Hulk Hogan's funeral in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. However, the former WWE Chairman allegedly only stayed for a few minutes.

Ad

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, legendary wrestler B. Brian Blair opened up about Vince McMahon's stay at the funeral. The 68-year-old said that Vince spoke for about two minutes before getting everyone up for a standing ovation and starting a chant in Hulk Hogan's honor.

"He spoke for, I would say, a minute, two minutes, probably two minutes, and he got everybody up for a standing ovation for Terry, and then he got the whole place going, 'Hogan! Hogan! Hogan!' It was awesome, Vince was awesome, he was excellent, and it was heartfelt from Vince," Blair said.

The one-hour documentary on the life of the late WWE Hall of Famer titled, TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, airs tonight on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!