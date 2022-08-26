Photo: Brock Lesnar and WWE personality spotted at Vince McMahon's 77th Birthday Party

A picture of Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee has been making the rounds, having a good time at Vince McMahon's 77th Birthday Party.

The Beast Incarnate has loosened up a lot in WWE ever since he adopted his Cowboy Persona. He looked to be having fun with the character during his previous run in the company.

The three-time Universal Champion was spotted at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City, joined by Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee, John Cena, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

TMZ Sports also reported that Vince McMahon brought along an unidentified woman alongside him to his 77th Birthday celebration party.

McMahon and Lesnar are reported to be quite close friends, with reports in July indicating that the Beast Incarnate temporarily walked out of Smackdown following the former CEO's retirement announcement.

Brock Lesnar clashed with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 in a fast-paced last-standing match. Following his loss at the hands of Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline, it's unclear if Cowboy Brock will return to action anytime soon in a WWE ring.

Veteran star states that WWE instructed him not to pick Brock Lesnar up ever

Tommy Dreamer has certified himself as a hardcore legend in the wrestling business. Although the ECW Legend wasn't as successful in WWE, he had a massive hand in developing talent.

Dreamer was part of WWE from 2001 to 2010 and was one of the first to face Lesnar in the ring. The two stars had a brutal Singapore Cane match back in 2002 where Lesnar utterly destroyed the Hardcore Legend on RAW.

The ECW veteran spoke about the vicious encounter against the seven-time WWE Champion over on the Busted Open podcast.

He recalled backstage producers instructing him not to try and pick him up throughout the entire match ever because they were looking to push him to be a top star in the company.

"I will never forget, I had a match with Brock Lesnar - I had a lot of matches with Brock Lesnar - the finish, he misses his big frigging 450 thing, feeds up, I go for the Death Valley, I got him set, lands on his feet, picks me up, F5. They love the match, and they were like, 'You can't pick him up and do that move.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And this was early, like early me coming to WWE. And [they were] like, 'Well, you can't do it.'"

Tommy Dreamer @THETOMMYDREAMER #SmackDown

A 16 year streak comes to an end

I was Brock Lesnar last TV match

Now I got heat w/

Tear it up boys

#SmackdownOnFox Well TONIGHT on @FOXTV A 16 year streak comes to an endI was Brock Lesnar last TV matchNow I got heat w/ @TrueKofi Tear it up boys Well TONIGHT on @FOXTV #SmackDownA 16 year streak comes to an endI was Brock Lesnar last TV matchNow I got heat w/ @TrueKofiTear it up boys#SmackdownOnFox https://t.co/URirRoXNTm

Whom would you like to see Brock Lesnar face next if he returns to WWE? Sound off below.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali