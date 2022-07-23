More details emerge on Brock Lesnar's return after reportedly walking out of SmackDown

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement announcement on social media, Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out before this week's SmackDown.

Hours before the show, Bryan Alvarez on Twitter noted that Lesnar decided to follow in McMahon's footsteps. He was also reported to have walked out and made statements that left his WWE future in question.

Another report suggested that WWE was even considering replacing The Beast Incarnate for the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the Lesnar situation was being described as "overblown" and the former WWE Champion eventually decided to return.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone." Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone."

The Beast Incarnate did appear in the final segment of the show and laid out Theory.

Given how things ended on this week's SmackDown, it seems likely that Lesnar will indeed challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as planned.

Dutch Mantell gave his take on Brock Lesnar's return on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar made his presence known on SmackDown. This was his first appearance since June 17th when he interrupted The Bloodline after The Head of the Table's win over Riddle.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell gave his take on Lesnar's return. The former WWE personality claimed that he wasn't expecting The Beast Incarnate to show up. He admitted that him going after Theory felt like the best part of this week's show:

"The ending was good because you had Brock [Lesnar] come back in. I wasn't expecting him to come in. They kind of laid that out good. He's going after Theory. That was probably the best part of the show. But it's nothing different than what we've seen for the last year. It's the same stuff with the same people, over and over, over and over," Mantell said [27:41 - 28:07]

Lesnar will cross paths with Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. This could very well be the pair's final match on WWE programming.

