Brock Lesnar's WWE future reportedly unclear following Vince McMahon's retirement

Brock Lesnar reportedly left SmackDown after Vince McMahon announced his retirement on Twitter and supposedly seemed quite unhappy with the announcement.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Twitter, Lesnar seemingly claimed that he was going to follow in McMahon's footsteps. Alvarez wrote:

"Brock's line was some derivative of, 'If he's gone, I'm gone.'"

Check out Bryan Alvarez's tweet below:

Lesnar was initially scheduled to appear on this week's SmackDown in what would've been his first appearance since June 17th. He previously confronted Roman Reigns on the blue brand after his successful title defense against Riddle.

Earlier in the year, at WrestleMania 38, Lesnar dropped the WWE Championship to The Tribal Chief. In doing so, the latter became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The 45-year-old hasn't competed inside the squared circle since then. His status for tonight's show is still unclear.

Brock Lesnar is still scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Following Brock Lesnar's return to WWE TV a few weeks ago, it was confirmed that he was going to challenge Roman Reigns for both his world championships.

A Last Man Standing Match between Reigns and Lesnar was confirmed for this year's SummerSlam premium live event and is still in the books to headline the show.

Since beating his arch-rival at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Tribal Chief has defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once on WWE programming.

