"I wasn't expecting him to come in" – Ex-WWE personality comments on Brock Lesnar's surprise appearance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was elated to see Brock Lesnar close out this week's episode of SmackDown.

Lesnar was previously advertised for the show, but rumors ran rampant that The Beast Incarnate had walked out after Mr. McMahon announced his retirement. However, all the speculations were laid to rest when the 45-year-old made his presence felt during the main event and destroyed Mr. Money in The Bank Theory with two F5s.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that Brock appearing on the episode was the best part of the show. However, he later detailed that it was similar to several segments we have seen over the last year.

"The ending was good because you had Brock [Lesnar] come back in. I wasn't expecting him to come in. They kind of laid that out good. He's going after Theory. That was probably the best part of the show. But it's nothing different than what we've seen for the last year. It's the same stuff with the same people, over and over, over and over," Mantell said [27:41 - 28:07]

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Just hours before SmackDown went on air, several rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar walking out were circling the internet.

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez mentioned that this walkout was sparked in reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement.

Wrestlingnews.co also reported that WWE was considering bringing in Goldberg as a replacement opponent for SummerSlam.

However, Lesnar's appearance on SmackDown lays to rest all the speculation and salvages WWE's plans for the SummerSlam main event.

