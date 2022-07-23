"Time for me to retire" - Vince McMahon makes game-changing announcement 

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that he has made the decision to retire at the age of 77.

McMahon has been surrounded by controversy over the past few weeks after several investigations were launched into his personal life. McMahon stepped back as the Chairman and CEO of the company last month which allowed his daughter Stephanie to take his place as Interim CEO.

Vince has made several appearances on WWE programming since the allegations came to light, but shockingly announced today that he is retiring after 53 years in the business. His announcement has shaken the industry and will likely reverberate throughout the wrestling business for years to come.

Vince noted that he was thankful to the WWE Universe in his retirement tweet, since the fans have stuck by him over the past few decades.

What's next for WWE without Vince McMahon?

WWE @WWE WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul " @TripleH " Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple… WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul "@TripleH" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple…

McMahon has been at the helm of the company since the beginning, revolutionizing both his own promotion and the business at large throughout several defining eras. The world has never seen WWE without Vince.

Triple H returned to his duties as EVP of Talent Relations earlier today as his wife Stephanie continues to hold the reins as Interim CEO. It was believed that the company's power couple would be handed the keys upon Vince's retirement, and that appears to have now become a reality.

