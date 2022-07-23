WWE SmackDown Results: Never-before-seen gimmick match announced for next week; Newly announced Co-CEO addresses Vince McMahon's retirement - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (July 22, 2022)

Stephanie McMahon kicked off SmackDown and announced Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE.

She gave a brief speech before the crowd thanked Mr. McMahon and the show moved on.

The Street Profits were out and hyped up their title match next weekend at SummerSlam. Theory walked out and said that no one cared about the Profits and their match since they would surely lose to The Usos. He then went on about how he planned to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract.

The Usos walked out and told Theory to shut his mouth before a brawl broke out between the two teams and Theory.

Madcap Moss came out and joined the brawl band. We witnessed a six-man brawl, but it didn't end in a tag match immediately.

WWE SmackDown Results (July 22, 2022): Ludwig Kaiser vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Ludwig had the advantage early on and got some big moves in before getting a suplex for a near fall. Outside the ring, Nakamura was sent into the steel steps before getting a sliding knee and a German Suplex for a near fall.

Gunther ran a distraction, and when Shinsuke returned, Kaiser tried to take advantage with a rollup but failed to get the pin.

The Intercontinental Champion distracted Nakamura from the apron this time before getting a cheap shot while the referee was looking away. Ludwig came in with the pin and won.

Result: Ludwig Kaiser def. Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Gunther told Kaiser to stand straight, and the latter feared he would be hit with a chop again. Gunther patted him on the back, and when Kaiser let his guard down, the former went for the chop.

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Ronda Rousey told Liv Morgan that she was happy for the new champ, but her reign will end in a week at SummerSlam.

Liv tried to say she was more passionate about keeping the title, but Ronda told her that she was wrong.

Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee at the announce desk and sent him into the barricades. The latter recovered and chased his SummerSlam opponent down before a brawl broke out backstage.

After the break, Pat ran back to the ring and said that he would take Corbin out for good at SummerSlam before heading back to commentary.

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky on SmackDown

Ivar immediately sent Jinder into the corner and unloaded on him before sending him outside.

Jinder came back and got some strikes in but was sent into the steel steps. The Viking Raiders came back in the ring and won the match via count-out.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Grade: D

Sonya Deville was mouthing off to Adam Pierce backstage, and he booked her a match against Raquel Rodriguez as payback.

Sheamus was out next on SmackDown and called out Drew McIntyre. The latter walked in with his sword, and Sheamus told Drew to lay down his sword before advising Holland to take Butch out of the ring so they could talk peacefully.

Drew asked why Sheamus acted like a coward and said that WWE needed a real champion, not whatever Roman Reigns is.

McIntyre challenged Sheamus to a match, but The Irishman hesitated before finally agreeing to the bout next week on SmackDown.

Sheamus added that it would be an Irish Donnybrook match with shillelaghs (wooden sticks). Adam Pierce made it official before Sheamus tried to attack McIntyre with one of the sticks but Drew used his sword to cut it in half.

Paul Heyman instructed The Usos to take down Theory tonight so that he does not cause any trouble for Roman Reigns.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville on SmackDown

Sonya sent Raquel into the corner early before getting out of a hold and smashing Rodriguez's head into the turnbuckles. Deville got a near fall off a running knee before taking a massive headbutt.

Raquel hit the Fallaway Slam and a corkscrew elbow for a near fall. Deville tried to fight back, but Rodriguez followed up with a few more kicks and got the Texana Bomb before getting the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Sonya Deville

Grade: B-

Lacey Evans complained about the crowd and talked trash about Boston while constantly being booed. Lacey said she was better than everyone else, but Aliyah tried to stop her. Evans hit her with the Women's Right out of nowhere and took her down before walking out.

Jeff Jarret was backstage and said that both The Usos and Street Profits tried to bribe him, but the Hall of Famer said no to both of them.

Jarret said he would call the match right down the middle and ensure there was no tomfoolery.

Maxxine Dupri was backstage and said that Maximum Male Models would debut its SummerSlam Beachwear Collection next week.

The Usos & Theory vs. Street Profits & Madcap Moss on SmackDown

Jimmy and Dawkins kicked off the match, and the Usos were in trouble early on before the Profits came in for a double team to wipe them out.

Theory was too afraid to join the match, but Madcap knocked him off the apron before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Jey Uso was in the ring, and Ford came in with a big top rope crossbody before getting a near fall.

Madcap came in and hit Jimmy with a spinebuster but failed to get the pin. The latter came back with a superkick for a near fall.

Theory tried to run out of the match, but Jey hit him with a superkick before Jimmy came up and did the same. Ford and Dawkins took out The Usos at ringside before Theory and Madcap were left in the ring.

Theory lifted Moss for a huge neckbreaker but failed to get the pin. He tried lifting Moss again, but the latter got out of it.

Theory was headed for a beatdown but attacked Moss with the Money in the Bank briefcase, ending the match in a DQ.

Result: Street Profits & Madcap Moss def. The Usos & Theory via DQ

Grade: B

As the bell rang, Brock Lesnar made his way out to the ring and hit Theory with an F5 before beating him down with his briefcase.

Brock went for another F5 on the briefcase before SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Jeff Jarret on tonight's SmackDown while Stephanie reacted to Mr. McMahon's retirement. Corbin and Pat McAfee got into a big brawl while The Usos and the Street Profits teamed up with Moss and Theory in the main event.

