Veteran star says WWE instructed him not to pick up Brock Lesnar ever

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer has revealed that the company told him not to perform a move on Brock Lesnar.

Dreamer was a part of WWE from 2001 to 2010 and was one of the first few stars to face Brock Lesnar in the company. The duo even had a brutal Singapore Cane match on RAW in 2002, where Lesnar destroyed the hardcore legend.

Dreamer recalled on the Busted Open podcast how backstage producers told him not to pick up Lesnar inside the ring as they wanted to push The Beast Incarnate in his early years in the company.

"I will never forget, I had a match with Brock Lesnar - I had a lot of matches with Brock Lesnar - the finish, he misses his big frigging 450 thing, feeds up, I go for the Death Valley, I got him set, lands on his feet, picks me up, F5. They love the match, and they were like, 'You can't pick him up and do that move.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And this was early, like early me coming to WWE. And [they were] like, 'Well, you can't do it.'"

He continued:

"And I was like, 'No, I did, check out the replay and go watch the match. Like, no, well, you can't do it.' And I'm getting mad at my producer, and I'm like, 'I don't understand what you're saying,' and he's like, 'Well, they don't want you to do it.' I was like, 'Who's they, tell me who they is?' And they don't have an answer," said Dreamer. [14:02 to 14:58]

The veteran was perplexed as to why the producers told him not to pick up Lesnar when he did it in the ring. The producers then told Dreamer not to do it ever again.

Brock Lesnar wasn't keen on working with a former WWE Champion

The Beast Incarnate seems particularly concerned about the stars he faces in the company.

Former writer Road Dogg recently told Sportskeeda that Lesnar outright rejected facing former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The Hall of Famer further claimed that The Beast Incarnate "said that about several people."

Instead of Mahaal, Brock Lesnar faced AJ Styles at Survivor Series 2017. He emerged victorious following a fantastic match against The Phenomenal One.

