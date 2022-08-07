"I'm not working with him" - Wrestling legend says Brock Lesnar stopped top star's WWE Championship push (Exclusive)

There's a saying in WWE that Brock Lesnar gets what he wants. According to Hall of Famer Road Dogg, The Beast apparently influenced Jinder Mahal's championship push getting canceled a few years ago.

This was all amid his then-record-breaking run as the Universal Champion and would reach over 500 days with the title. At the point of this story, he was a little over half a year into it.

He was set to collide with Jinder Mahal in a Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion "dream match" at Survivor Series, but that never happened - and now we know why.

According to Wrestling legend Road Dogg on The Wrestling Outlaws, it was Brock Lesnar himself who was responsible for canceling Mahal's push. According to the veteran, The Beast Incarnate didn't want to work with him:

"So yeah, Brock [Lesnar] said, 'I'm not working with him [Jinder Mahal].' He said that about several people by the way." (1:16-1:24)

You can watch the full video below:

Brock Lesnar had an instant classic against AJ Styles

Brock Lesnar's influence turned out to be fruitful in this case. There is a common perception that Jinder Mahal's reign as WWE Champion was 'a failed experiment.'

It had a lot more to do with the fact that he went from a lower-tier performer to a world title contender in one week - right after losing to Mojo Rawley.

However, the decision to put the WWE Title on AJ Styles was great as he would have an instant classic with Lesnar before a year-long run with the world championship.

Do you agree with Lesnar's decision and influence in ending Jinder Mahal's title reign? Sound off in the comments below.

