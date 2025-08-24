Condolences to WWE veteran Shane "The Hurricane" Helms

WWE legend Shane Helms, popularly known as &quot;The Hurricane,&quot; has been going through an extremely tough time. The 51-year-old icon recently delivered some tragic news about his family on social media.In the early 2000s, Helms made waves in World Wrestling Entertainment among young fans, all thanks to his superhero gimmick &quot;The Hurricane.&quot; Currently, Shane is under a WWE Legends deal and also works as a backstage producer.The 51-year-old legend took to X\\Twitter to break the unfortunate news of his Uncle, Ed, passing away. WWE's producer urged fans to let their loved one know that they love them. Moreover, he revealed that he found out the morning after he'd gone to see his uncle in the hospital. Check his post below.Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsComLINKIt might be cliche and corny, but let your loved ones know that you love them. I left a hospital last night knowing that it’d probably be the last time I saw my uncle Ed, I woke up to a message that he’d passed in the night. He was good to me and I’m glad he’s at peace andWWE legend thanked his fellow executives for their hard workApart from the superstars themselves, there are many within the Stamford-based promotion that work hard to produce the best shows and PLEs possible. While Shane Helms used to entertain fans in the ring, he now works backstage as a producer.In June of this year, Shane penned a heartwarming post on his X (formerly Twitter) account thanking his fellow producers, including Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and more.&quot;I wish I woulda had a team like this to help me when I was developing. Freebird, Jason Jordan, Jamie “By God” Noble, Adam Pearce, Nora the Explorer, TJ, nWo KD, Abyss, Daivari, Petey Williams and the newest members B Roode and Nick Aldis are such an incredible group of Agents/Producers. It can be an incredibly thankless job but I want the world to know how hard they work to make our WWE Superstars shine as bright as possible. Thank you all!!&quot; he wrote.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our deepest condolences to Shane Helms and his family for their loss.