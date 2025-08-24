  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Condolences to WWE veteran Shane "The Hurricane" Helms

Condolences to WWE veteran Shane "The Hurricane" Helms

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 24, 2025 02:15 GMT
WWE fan shocked! (Credits: WWE.Com)
WWE fan shocked! (Credits: WWE.com)

WWE legend Shane Helms, popularly known as "The Hurricane," has been going through an extremely tough time. The 51-year-old icon recently delivered some tragic news about his family on social media.

Ad

In the early 2000s, Helms made waves in World Wrestling Entertainment among young fans, all thanks to his superhero gimmick "The Hurricane." Currently, Shane is under a WWE Legends deal and also works as a backstage producer.

The 51-year-old legend took to X\Twitter to break the unfortunate news of his Uncle, Ed, passing away. WWE's producer urged fans to let their loved one know that they love them. Moreover, he revealed that he found out the morning after he'd gone to see his uncle in the hospital. Check his post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE legend thanked his fellow executives for their hard work

Apart from the superstars themselves, there are many within the Stamford-based promotion that work hard to produce the best shows and PLEs possible. While Shane Helms used to entertain fans in the ring, he now works backstage as a producer.

In June of this year, Shane penned a heartwarming post on his X (formerly Twitter) account thanking his fellow producers, including Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and more.

Ad
"I wish I woulda had a team like this to help me when I was developing. Freebird, Jason Jordan, Jamie “By God” Noble, Adam Pearce, Nora the Explorer, TJ, nWo KD, Abyss, Daivari, Petey Williams and the newest members B Roode and Nick Aldis are such an incredible group of Agents/Producers. It can be an incredibly thankless job but I want the world to know how hard they work to make our WWE Superstars shine as bright as possible. Thank you all!!" he wrote.
Ad

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our deepest condolences to Shane Helms and his family for their loss.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications