Backstage photo reveals major names working behind the scenes in WWE

The WWE roster features the top pro wrestling talents from around the world. The company creates its successful weekly product with a staff of wrestling legends and Hall of Famers who work behind-the-scenes. One top star has just shared some rare photos and issued a statement on what makes the company run backstage.

After hanging up their boots, superstars often have been re-hired by WWE to work as agents and producers for years. The current line-up of main roster agents and producers includes Michael "PS" Hayes, Jason Jordan, "Hurricane" Shane Helms, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, Jamie Noble, Molly Holly, Tyson Kidd, Kenn Doane, "Abyss" Chris Park, Shawn Daivari, Petey Williams, Robert Roode, and Pete Dunne.

Helms previously to Instagram to share a few group photos of the producers at WrestleMania XL. He took to X this week and commented on how he wishes he could have had such a crew helping him when he was coming up in the business.

Trending

"I wish I woulda had a team like this to help me when I was developing. Freebird, Jason Jordan, Jamie 'By God' Noble, Adam Pearce, Nora the Explorer, TJ, nWo KD, Abyss, Daivari, Petey Williams and the newest members B Roode and Nick Aldis are such an incredible group of Agents/Producers. It can be an incredibly thankless job but I want the world to know how hard they work to make our WWE Superstars shine as bright as possible. Thank you all!!" Shane Helms wrote.

Expand Tweet

Helms reiterated how proud he is to be on the backstage staff. He also repeated how proud everyone in the company should feel for pulling WrestleMania 40 Week off.

The backstage team in NXT features Shawn Michaels, Shawn Spears, Norman Smiley, Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside, AJ Winkler, Wesley Blake, Robert Stone, Johnny Moss, Steve Corino, Fit Finlay, and Terry Taylor.

Shane Helms on CM Punk's WWE comeback and attitude since returning

One of the biggest pro wrestling stories in recent times was the return of CM Punk to WWE. The polarizing superstar returned last November after walking out of the company in 2014.

Punk's return shocked just about everyone within the company, and fans around the world. There was social media speculation on Punk's past problems becoming an issue again, but all internal feedback has been nothing but positive.

Speaking to Jonathan Coachman on Behind The Turnbuckle, WWE producer Shane Helms said the former AEW World Champion has been a pleasure to work with.

"In terms of feeling backstage, he [CM Punk] has been a pleasure ever since he's been back, you know? And I never had no problems with him to begin with. So, I'm not surprised that he's been a pleasure with me, but I haven't heard of anything bad either," Shane Helms said.

Helms went on to discuss the internal reactions to Punk's WWE return. He also looked back on how people change the way they feel about others over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback